Bengals' Auden Tate: Ruled out with knee issue
Tate was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Colts due to a left knee injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Tate's injury is unclear at this time, though he's likely headed for further testing.
