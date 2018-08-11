Bengals' Auden Tate: Scores in preseason debut
Tate scored on a highlight reel catch in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bears on a play that left his fellow receivers buzzing, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Tate had another big catch that was negated by penalty, but his 33-yard touchdown reception on a fade route from Jeff Driskel is what drew teammate John Ross's attention: "We all think he's a freak. His catch radius is ridiculous, and he can go get the ball better than anyone I know. We knew it was coming, even the defense. As soon as [No.] 19 went in, we all tilted our heads and looked."
