Bengals' Auden Tate: Selected by Cincinnati

The Bengals selected Tate in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.

A syrupy 40 time at the combine (4.68 seconds) proved to be a massive blow to Tate's stock, as the Florida State product was considered to be among the most intriguing prospects at the start of the pre-draft process. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 228 pounds, Tate is lauded for his red-zone acumen, but he's seemingly been exposed as nothing more than a one-trick pony. With that said, the Bengals could use another big-bodied weapon near the goal line, and Tate could prove useful in that sense during his rookie campaign.