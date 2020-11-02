Tate caught all seven targets for 65 yards during Sunday's win over the Titans, and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said Monday the wideout "has a role that needs to expand and we'll expand it," Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old played only six offensive snaps last week and had seven targets all season entering Sunday's contest, but he led the team in receptions and tied-second in targets. Tate ended up playing 45 percent of the offensive snaps against the Titans, though he remains clearly behind Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green on the depth chart (all played at least 75 percent). Tate's fantasy prospects remain limited as the No. 4 wide receiver, but any injuries ahead of him could allow him to be a more viable option.