Tate caught two passes on seven targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Browns.

The rookie wideout had the best game of his three-game career Sunday, setting career highs in both targets and receptions. With A.J. Green (toe) sidelined, quarterbacks Andy Dalton (thumb) and Jeff Driskel threw Tate's way repeatedly throughout the contest. Tate's catch rate will need to improve if he expects to put up better numbers, but perhaps Tate and Driskel will develop a stronger rapport after a full week of practice.