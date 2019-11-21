Bengals' Auden Tate: Sits out practice
Tate (concussion/neck) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
With back-to-back absences from practice to begin Week 12 prep, Tate's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Steelers don't appear promising. Along with Tate, A.J. Green (ankle) also appears to be tracking toward another missed game, leaving the Cincinnati wideout group in rough shape beyond top option Tyler Boyd. Alex Erickson, Stanley Morgan and Damion Willis all look poised to see enhanced profiles in the passing attack if Green and Tate are both sidelined this weekend.
More News
