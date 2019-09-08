Bengals' Auden Tate: Sitting in Week 1
Tate (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Seahawks, Marisa Contipelli of the team's official site reports.
Tate was trending toward an absence after being saddled with a doubtful designation, and it's now confirmed the second-year wideout will sit out Week 1. When healthy, Tate projects to slot in at the bottom of the Bengals' depth chart, so his absence won't have any impact on the Cincinnati offense.
