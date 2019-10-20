Tate caught three of six targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Jaguars.

All of Tate's production came in the second half. The 22-year-old wide receiver has now racked up at least 50 receiving yards in four of his last five games. Tate has just one touchdown, however, as he still needs to learn how to maximize his 6-foot-5 frame in the red zone. Nonetheless, Tate has established himself as a high-floor option heading into his team's Week 8 clash with the Rams.