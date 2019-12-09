Tate was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee following his early exit in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Tate nabbed only one of his four targets for a 16-yard gain before the injury spelled an end to his afternoon. The Bengals haven't commented on Tate's availability for the Week 15 matchup with the Patriots, but given that injuries of this nature often require multi-week recovery timelines, he appears unlikely to play. If both Tate and A.J. Green (ankle) are sidelined versus the Patriots, Alex Erickson would likely claim a regular spot alongside Tyler Boyd and John Ross in the Bengals' three-wideout sets.