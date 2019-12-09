Bengals' Auden Tate: Sprains MCL in Week 14
Tate was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee following his early exit in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Tate nabbed only one of his four targets for a 16-yard gain before the injury spelled an end to his afternoon. The Bengals haven't commented on Tate's availability for the Week 15 matchup with the Patriots, but given that injuries of this nature often require multi-week recovery timelines, he appears unlikely to play. If both Tate and A.J. Green (ankle) are sidelined versus the Patriots, Alex Erickson would likely claim a regular spot alongside Tyler Boyd and John Ross in the Bengals' three-wideout sets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...