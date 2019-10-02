Play

Tate is facing increased opportunities for targets with John Ross (shoulder) on IR, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Tate has already led the Bengals in receiving yards for two consecutive contests, and he'll now benefit from the absence of John Ross, who averaged eight targets per game. The big-bodied wideout makes for an appealing red zone target for Andy Dalton, and he's facing a prime matchup against Arizona's struggling defense Week 5. The stars appear to be aligning for the second-year pro to attain notable fantasy value, though Tyler Boyd will likely remain Dalton's first read until A.J. Green (ankle) returns to the lineup.

