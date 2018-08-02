Bengals' Auden Tate: Suffers concussion
Tate is in concussion protocol, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Tate was a late round pick by the Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft, as a poor 40 time at the combine led to a massive stock drop. However, Tate is still in good standing to make the final roster, and will ideally be able to resume practicing at some point next week once he clears the protocol.
