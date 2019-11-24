Tate (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

With A.J. Green's (ankle) absence ongoing, Tate, Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson are slated to head the Bengals' Week 12 wideout corps. While operating in the context of the 0-10 team's offense, Tate - who has seen six or more targets per contest since Week 3 -- has maintained a degree of PPR utility, averaging 3.8 catches and 53.7 receiving yards per game to date.