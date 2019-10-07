Bengals' Auden Tate: Tallies first career receiving TD
Tate hauled in three of six targets for 26 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Cardinals.
The second-year man out of Florida State has been heavily involved in the Bengals' passing attack over the past three weeks as A.J. Green continues his recovery from an ankle injury, and John Ross (shoulder) begins his stint on injured reserve as of Wednesday. Tate was targeted twice and registered only one catch for six yards in his season debut against San Francisco in Week 2, but he has garnered 22 targets over Cincinnati's past three games, logging 13 catches for 164 yards with those opportunities. Upcoming next for him and the Bengals' receiving corps is a matchup against a Ravens defense that allowed just eight combined receptions and 79 yards to Pittsburgh's No. 2 and 3 wideouts James Washington and Diontae Johnson in Week 5.
