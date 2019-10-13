Tate hauled in five of a game-high 12 targets for 91 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore.

Not only did the second-year wideout garner five more targets than any other Bengal on Sunday, but he was also leaned on in key situations throughout the afternoon. Tate attracted five third-down targets (converting three times), as well as two red-zone looks, but the Cincinnati offense was unable to manufacture a passing touchdown for the second time in its past three outings. In Week 7 he will face a Jaguars defense that is allowing less than 1.5 passing touchdowns per game this season, and remains hopeful of Jalen Ramsey's (back) return from injury.