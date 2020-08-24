Tate is the "early frontrunner for offensive MVP" at Bengals training camp, according to Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

With A.J. Green and Tee Higgins sidelined by hamstring injuries and John Ross spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it's been Tate and Tyler Boyd getting regular reps with the first-team offense. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports that Tate had a 3rd-and-14 conversion and a touchdown reception during Joe Burrow's first drive of camp last week, quickly developing a connection with the rookie QB. It still isn't clear if the excellent August showing will translate to regular snaps in September, considering Higgins and Ross recently returned to practice and may soon be joined by Green. If everyone is healthy -- a big 'if' in this case -- the Bengals have a logjam at wide receiver.