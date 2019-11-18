Tate, wearing a brace on his injured neck, was able to travel back to Cincinnati on the Bengals' team plane, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.

The Bengals have not provided an official update on Tate's status, but it's a good sign that he was cleared to travel back with the rest of his team. The use of the neck brace indicates the team's medical staff still wants to be cautious with Tate's injury, and they figure to continue taking that route in advance of the Bengals' Week 12 matchup with the Steelers.