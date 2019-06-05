Tate is impressing in mandatory minicamp, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Tate made just four catches for 35 yards in seven regular-season appearances during a rookie year in which he reportedly struggled to learn the playbook. However, it seems as if the receiver is picking up head coach Zac Taylor's offense much quicker than he did Marvin Lewis' last year. It will be interesting to see if Tate continues to draw praise when the pads come on -- not to mention when A.J. Green (toe) and John Ross (undisclosed) return to team drills -- but it at least seems as if he's making a good first impression with the new coaching staff.

