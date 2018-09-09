Tate is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Tate and Cody Core (back) are inactive for Week 1, which will bump Alex Erickson to the No. 5 wide receiver role. It's not a good sign for Tate, who was selected in the seventh round of April's draft, as this may be a consistent role for him.

More News
Our Latest Stories