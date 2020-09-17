Tate will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Tate only suited up in 22 percent of offensive snaps without a single target in Week 1's loss to the Chargers, so this news may not be surprising. The 2018 seventh-round pick was expected to assume a consistent role in the offense this season, however, it appears Mike Thomas has stepped up into the No. 4 role. With Tate sidelined, Tee Higgins, Alex Erickson and Mike Thomas will handle depth receiving duties Thursday.