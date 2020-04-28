Calitro was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Calitro started four games with the Jaguars last season after starting five with the Seahawks in 2018, but has struggled to be a consistent factor in his two-year career. The Bengals evidently valued his expertise, at point trying to claim him off waivers last season before the Jaguars swooped in. Expect him to compete for a starting role on the team.