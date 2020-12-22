Seibert connected on two of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Monday's 27-17 win over the Steelers.

Seibert made kicks from 33 and 34 yards, but he sent a 55-yarder wide right. The Bengals continue to give Seibert a trial run at kicker while leaving incumbent Randy Bullock on the bench. With an adequate Week 15 performance in hand, Seibert should remain in the starting role this Sunday against the Texans.