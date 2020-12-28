Seibert made three of four field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Texans.

Seibert missed a 49-yarder in the second quarter, but he drilled kicks from 35, 36 and 48 yards to close out the game. Through three games with the Bengals, Seibert has connected on five of seven field-goal tries and all eight extra-point attempts. Whether that's enough to usurp Randy Bullock for the starting kicker role in 2021 remains to be seen.