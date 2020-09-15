The Bengals claimed Seibert off waivers from the Browns on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cincinnati held the NFL's top waiver priority and elected to use it on Seibert, who was let go by the Browns after missing a 41-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens. Seibert could get the chance to redeem himself right away against his former team, as the Bengals are scheduled to play the Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. While top kicker Randy Bullock (calf) isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury coming out of the Bengals' Week 1 loss to the Chargers, the quick turnaround between games could prompt Cincinnati to hold him out in favor of Seibert. As a rookie with Cleveland last season, Seibert converted a respectable 25 of 29 field-goal attempts, though he misfired on five extra-point tries.