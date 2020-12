Seibert made his only kick -- an extra-point attempt -- in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Cowboys.

The Bengals took three trips to the red zone in the first half, scoring once but turning the ball over twice. Seibert connected on the extra point for the team's lone touchdown, but he wasn't trotted out again in his Bengals debut. Randy Bullock is still on the active roster, but he was a healthy scratch. Seibert figures to get another test run in next week's game against the Steelers.