Seibert will be the Bengals' starting kicker in Sunday's game against the Texans, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Randy Bullock will be a health scratch while Seibert makes his third straight start. Over the previous two games, Seibert has made two of three field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries.
