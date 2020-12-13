Seibert will handle kicking duties Sunday against the Cowboys with regular kicker Randy Bullock (coach's decision) inactive, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old missed a PAT and a 41-yard field goal in the season opener and hasn't seen the field since, but he'll receive another opportunity Sunday. Bullock is 21-for-26 on field-goal attempts and 24-for-25 on PATs this season with four missed kicks the past three games, so the Browns want to see if they have a better option already on the roster. Seibert may not have much of a leash given his struggles Week 1, but a strong performance should provide him a longer look as the Bengals' kicker.