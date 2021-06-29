Seibert isn't expected to win Cincinnati's kicking job, Laurel Pfahler of the Journal-News reports.
The Bengals drafted Evan McPherson a few months earlier, and he appears poised to take over as the team's starting kicker, leaving Seibert on the outside looking in. Seibert appeared in four contests with the Bengals a season ago, hitting six of eight field-goal attempts and all eight extra points.
