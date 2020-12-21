Seibert is slotted in as the Bengals kicker for a Monday night matchup against the Steelers with Randy Bullock (coach's decision) inactive for Week 15, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Seibert got the nod last week against the Cowboys as well while Randy Bullock was labeled a healthy scratch. The Oklahoma product nailed the lone opportunity of his Bengals debut, converting on a point-after attempt. In a more plentiful sample, Seibert went 25-for-30 on field-goal attempts in his 17 appearances for Cleveland between 2019 and 2020.