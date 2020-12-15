site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Austin Seibert: Will get another start
RotoWire Staff
Seibert will get the nod as the Bengals' starting kicker again this week against the Steelers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
The Bengals know what they have in Randy Bullock, an essentially league-average kicker. It follows that they should see what they have in Seibert.
