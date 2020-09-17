Seibert is a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Browns, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Seibert was claimed off waivers by the Browns Tuesday, however, he'll have to wait another week to make his debut. This news is quite interesting, especially considering he was expected to face the team that cut him just a few days after the fact. Seibert may be lacking confidence after he missed a 41-yard field goal and an extra point with the Browns in Week 1. Randy Bullock will continue to handle kicking duties Thursday.