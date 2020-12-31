site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' B.J. Finney: Hits NFI list
The Bengals placed Finney (abdomen) on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday.
Finney's placement on the NFI list comes due to an abdominal injury. The fifth-year pro appeared in one game with the Bengals this season.
