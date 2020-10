Finney and a future seventh-round pick were traded from the Seahawks to the Bengals on Wednesday in exchange for defensive end Carlos Dunlap, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Finney provides interior depth on the offensive line for the Bengals, as every starter besides RG Alex Redmond are dealing with injuries. However, Finney won't be eligible to play this weekend against the Titans due to COVID-19 protocols when joining a new team.