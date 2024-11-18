Hill (knee) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Chargers.
Hill was limited at practice during the week with a knee injury, but he's now all set to be in his starting role at defensive tackle versus Los Angeles. Hill has compiled 27 total tackles (13 solo) and four passes defensed over eight games in 2024.
