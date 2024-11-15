Hill (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Hill returned to practice Thursday after logging a DNP on Wednesday. He closed the week with a pair of limited sessions, putting Hill on track to potentially give it a go versus Los Angeles. On the season, Hill has 27 tackles (13 solo), including two TFLs, and four pass deflections.
