Bengals' B.J. Hill: Good to go Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (ankle) is active for Sunday's battle against Miami.
Hill began Week 16 prep with consecutive DNPs due to an ankle injury, but he was able to log a limited session Friday. That will be enough for him to take the field Sunday and avoid missing his first game of the campaign. Hill should thus be able to take on his usual starting role along the defensive line, which typically leads to a defensive snap share between 60 and 80 percent.