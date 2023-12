Hill had a key interception in the second half of the Bengals' win over the Colts in Week 14.

Teammate Trey Hendrickson hit Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew as he was throwing, and Hill made a diving catch off of the subsequent deflection. Overall, Hill has 31 tackles on the season and is on-pace for fewer tackles than the last two years with the Bengals, but has the interception, four sacks and four deflected passes.