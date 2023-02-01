Hill recorded a career-high 68 tackles and added three sacks and three fumble recoveries over 16 games during the regular season. The defensive tackle notched an additional nine tackles and one sack over the Bengals' three playoff games.

The Bengals have netted a big profit in acquiring Hill from the Giants in advance of the 2021 season. He played a career-high 785 defensive snaps in 2022 and will remain a starting tackle for the Bengals as he heads into the second season of a three-year, $30 million deal in 2023.