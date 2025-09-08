Hill tallied seven total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman had an incredibly influential sack on Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, as that six-yard loss led to a missed field-goal from Andre Szmyt that would have given the Browns the lead. Hill remained productive throughout the Bengals' Week 1 win, logging seven total stops while playing on just 61-percent of the team's defensive snaps. He's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses as the Bengals take on the Jaguars in Week 2.