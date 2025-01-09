Hill tallied 56 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and defended four passes over 15 games in 2024.

Hill was one of the Bengals' defensive bright spots this season, recording the second-most tackles and passes defended in a single season of his career. The 29-year-old has now completed the final season of a three-year, $30 million deal signed with the Bengals in 2022, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bengals' decision to spend a second-round pick on Kris Jenkins and a third-round pick on McKinnley Jackson in 2024 likely suggests that they are prepared to let Hill walk in free agency. Expect the veteran defensive tackle to attract significant interest on the free-agent market this offseason.