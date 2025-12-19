Hill (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Hill managed to log a limited practice Friday, which constituted his only practice participation of the week. The defensive tackle played just 25 snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Ravens, indicating the fresh ankle injury may have had something to do with his absence. With just one limited practice under his belt it is unclear if the 30-year-old will be able to suit up. If Hill is unable to play, McKinnley Jackson and Jordan Jefferson would be in line for an increased defensive snap share in Sunday's contest.