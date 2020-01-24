Play

Webb had 37 tackles (30 solo) and one interception in 15 games (12 starts) this season.

The 29-year-old joined Cincinnati on a three-year, $10.5 million deal last offseason and ended up working as a starter for most of the season given the multitude of injuries in the secondary. Webb appears poised to enter training camp as the team's nickel cornerback, since presumed starters Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and William Jackson (shoulder) remain under contract.

