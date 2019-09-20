Play

Webb (forearm) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The Bengals used Webb heavily through the first two weeks until his injury. Expect Tony McRae to see an increased workload against Bills QB Josh Allen, who has registered 7.6 YPA, two touchdowns and two interceptions this year.

