Play

Webb (forearm) will play in Monday's game versus the Steelers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Webb missed Week 3's game versus the Bills, but he's shaken off the injury and will gear up for Monday's divisional matchup. He has two tackles through two games this season and could end up playing a depth role, so he doesn't carry any IDP value.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories