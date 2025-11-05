Carter recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup in the Bengals' loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Carter has taken over as an every-down linebacker in Cincinnati, and the Bengals' trade of Logan Wilson to the Cowboys on Tuesday cemented his standing as a starter in the middle of the defense. Carter has started each of the last four games and has played all 270 defensive snaps in that span. He's recorded double-digit tackles in three of the four contests and is now up to 58 tackles (32 solo) and one pass breakup on 355 defensive snaps this season. Carter should remain a tackling machine moving forward.