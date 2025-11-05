default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carter recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup in the Bengals' loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Carter has taken over as an every-down linebacker in Cincinnati, and the Bengals' trade of Logan Wilson to the Cowboys on Tuesday cemented his standing as a starter in the middle of the defense. Carter has started each of the last four games and has played all 270 defensive snaps in that span. He's recorded double-digit tackles in three of the four contests and is now up to 58 tackles (32 solo) and one pass breakup on 355 defensive snaps this season. Carter should remain a tackling machine moving forward.

More News