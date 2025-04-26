The Bengals selected Carter in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 119th overall.

An inside linebacker prospect out of Clemson, Carter was a three-year starter in some excellent Tigers defenses. He can read, react and fire into the backfield with at least 9.5 tackles for loss in each of his years as a starter. Carter isn't a standout athlete but has plenty of high-level experience and can be a contributor in the Bengals' linebacking corps, especially as an insurance policy pending what happens with Germaine Pratt as he enters the final year of his deal.