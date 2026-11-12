Carter compiled 10 tackles (two solo), an interception and a pass deflection during Cincinnati's win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Carter had one of his most productive outings of the season during the victory, as he matched Bryan Cook for the most tackles on the team in addition to recording his first interception of the campaign. The 2025 fourth-round pick has racked up 68 tackles (28 solo), including 1.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles across eight games this season and will look to keep producing next week versus the Steelers.