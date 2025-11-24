Bengals' Barrett Carter: Monster outing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter recorded 16 total tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots.
Carter led the Bengals' defense in total tackles Sunday and has now logged double-digit stops in four of the team's last six games. The 2025 fifth-round pick from Clemson has impressed through his first 11 NFL games, recording 78 total tackles and one pass defensed across 484 defensive snaps. He's expected to remain the Bengals' top tacker in the Week 13 matchup against the Ravens.
More News
-
Bengals' Barrett Carter: Minimal production against Steelers•
-
Bengals' Barrett Carter: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Bengals' Barrett Carter: Eight takedowns in loss•
-
Bengals' Barrett Carter: Leads team with 12 tackles•
-
Bengals' Barrett Carter: Starting over Logan Wilson•
-
Bengals' Barrett Carter: Lands with Cincinnati•