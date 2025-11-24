Carter recorded 16 total tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots.

Carter led the Bengals' defense in total tackles Sunday and has now logged double-digit stops in four of the team's last six games. The 2025 fifth-round pick from Clemson has impressed through his first 11 NFL games, recording 78 total tackles and one pass defensed across 484 defensive snaps. He's expected to remain the Bengals' top tacker in the Week 13 matchup against the Ravens.