Bengals' Barrett Carter: Notches three tackles Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter totaled three tackles (one solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 37-14 victory versus Arizona.
Carter has been effective against the air attack of late, logging three defensed passes (including his first career interception) over his past two games. The rookie out of Clemson has had a solid first NFL campaign, tallying 101 tackles and four defensed passes through 16 contests.
