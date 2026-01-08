Carter notched 106 tackles (53 solo) and four passes defensed, including one interception, across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Carter compiled impressive production for a rookie fourth-round pick, though the actual quality of his play left something to be desired. Though Carter earned an every-down role in defense as a rookie, it won't be surprising if he has to compete to retain a starting gig this offseason, unless he manages to take a substantial step forward in his development.