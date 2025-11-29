Bengals' Barrett Carter: Uneventful day in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter recorded five tackles (three solo) during Thursday's 32-14 win at Baltimore.
In a game where the normally run-heavy Ravens kept the ball in the air for most of the contest, Carter saw limited opportunities to make tackles in Week 13. He still projects as a good IDP option in most formats, and he'll get a shot against another run-heavy squad at Buffalo in Week 14.
