default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carter recorded five tackles (three solo) during Thursday's 32-14 win at Baltimore.

In a game where the normally run-heavy Ravens kept the ball in the air for most of the contest, Carter saw limited opportunities to make tackles in Week 13. He still projects as a good IDP option in most formats, and he'll get a shot against another run-heavy squad at Buffalo in Week 14.

More News